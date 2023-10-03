Some relief possibly soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some more heat is expected towards the middle of the week. However, relief looks to be on the horizon! Get the hot chocolate mugs ready!

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another nice and overall pleasant night. Temperatures are going to be dropping into the upper 50s again. The sky will also continue to be mostly clear, only a few passing clouds possible.

WEDNESDAY: One last hot day for this week. High temperatures are going to be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Cloud coverage will start much lighter in the morning and will increase its presence throughout the day, becoming a bit heavier by Wednesday evening. With the increase in cloud coverage, temperatures Wednesday night will not be able to drop as much. Overnight low temps will be in the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Slight drop in temperatures, with the highs making it into the middle 80s. Cloud coverage will stay heavy and there will be a light chance of catching a few scattered showers. Rain chance at an approximate 30%. Low temperatures will be continuing in the middle 60s, mild and muggy.

Relief looks to continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. For those looking forward to more “fall-like” conditions, get ready for the weekend!