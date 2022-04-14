Some residents of Lowndes Co. can disregard a recent jury summons

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It doesn’t happen often, but some residents of Lowndes County can disregard a recent jury summons.

The Lowndes County Circuit Clerk’s Office issued 325 jury summons for a trial that was scheduled to start next week.

Jurors were supposed to report this coming Monday, April 18th.

That trial has been continued, and those jurors will not need to report.

If you were summoned for jury duty for Lowndes County Circuit Court on Monday the 18th, you can disregard that summons.