Some sun Friday ahead of weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Seasonable temperatures will highlight the next few days, but rain comes along as well by Saturday night.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 50s – typical for mid to late January. Clouds will increase late, and there’s a small chance for a brief shower overnight.

WEEKEND: Spotty rain chances start the weekend off Saturday. Expect temperatures to reach the 50s by afternoon before more widespread rain arrives. Heavy rain is expected after sunset, lasting into the overnight hours. One half to one inch of rain is expected. The heaviest rain will move out Sunday morning, leaving spotty/occasional showers for the rest of the day. Highs once again rebound into the 50s.

MONDAY: We’ll squeeze in a dry, seasonal day with highs in the 50s and some sunshine to start the week.

MID-WEEK: A rather fast-moving & strong system will swing through the Southeast Tuesday & Wednesday. Exact placement of low pressure track and moisture remains uncertain, but another round of heavy rain is likely during this time frame. Stay tuned for further updates! Cooler weather moves in Wednesday afternoon.