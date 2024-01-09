Some Ukrainian refugees find new homes in Golden Triangle Area

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, people have been fleeing the country.

Many of them have come to the United States. Some of those are now calling the Golden Triangle home.

Business and community leaders in Starkville got an update on how the relocation process works and how some of those Ukrainian refugees are settling in Starkville and the surrounding area.

Compassionate Hope is an organization that works with refugees to help get them acclimated to their new surroundings.

Making a successful transition requires the help of many people, but sometimes it’s the little things that help most.

“I think one of the most important things is to have this vision of compassionate help, there are so many everyday common things that we can do as individuals to welcome people who have seen their homes destroyed. Loved ones lost in the conflict and so many other things, it can be as simple as knowing someone who could help them get a job, maybe walk with them and get them a cell phone, walk with them and help them open up a bank account, walk with them in Walmart and show them how to find things,” said Bryan Jones, MSU Associate Professor of Computer Engineering.

Jones said there are over 15 refugee families in the Golden Triangle.

