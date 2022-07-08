Someone claiming to be Oktibbeha Co. Sheriff’s Dept. making spam calls

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Someone claiming to be with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is scamming people out of money.

Investigators say there have been at least three phone calls today.

The scammer calls the victim claiming to be the chief deputy for the sheriff’s department.

They then tell the person on the phone that they missed a subpoena and must pay a large sum of money or go to jail.

At least one person has already been scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

Deputies want the public to know they will never ask for money over the phone or ask someone to send money to an account over the phone.

All their business will be done in person.

If you get a scam call, hang up and call the sheriff’s department.