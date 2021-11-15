Son charged with mother’s death in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 23-year-old man is in custody, accused of killing his mother whose body was found at their house in Mississippi. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Detrick Kelton Ocampo after a relative found Tanya Ocampo’s body Friday at a home in the Center Hill community. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun tells WTOK-TV that officials believe Ocampo died Thursday, likely from blunt force trauma. Detrick Ocampo was arrested on a charge of murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.