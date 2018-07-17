Wife and now son dead after alleged Winston County arson

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lil’ Freddius Eiland has died from severe burns he sustained, when his father allegedly doused an apartment in gasoline, setting it on fire.

The Winston County sheriff says this extremely horrendous crime is nothing like anything he’s seen in his 20 years in law enforcement.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, Fred Eiland, reportedly started the blaze with his wife, son, daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend inside asleep.

Eiland’s wife was killed in the fire, with his 17-year-old son being burnt severely. The teen died in the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, the daughter and boyfriend made it out with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday, Fred Eiland, 50, made his first court appearance before a judge.

He’s facing Capital Murder, Arson, and three Aggravated Assault charges.

Pugh says Eiland had domestic disagreements with his wife

Investigators believe that’s what led Eiland to allegedly set the converted apartment on fire early Saturday morning.

In a statement to investigators Eiland explained everything that happened.

“That he got to thinking about his wife and their situation and that he went to a local convince store, bought gas and a gas can, pushed an air conditioner in at the building they were staying in and threw the gasoline in and lit it with a cigarette lighter, causing the building to go into flames,” said Sheriff Jason Pugh.

Pugh says one of the victims witnessed Eiland setting the building on fire and fleeing the scene.

Once he was captured Saturday evening, he confessed what he had done to deputies.