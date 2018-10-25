Son says Sandra Day O’Connor “didn’t want to believe” dementia diagnosis at first

Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She retired in 2006 to care for her husband, John, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In a letter Tuesday, O’Connor announced she, too, has dementia but remains grateful. Sandra Day O’Connor’s youngest son, Jay, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his mom’s recent diagnosis and how she’s as much of a “family treasure” as she is a “national treasure.”