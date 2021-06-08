SOS Watson explains impact of Columbus ballot box controversy

COLUMBUS, MS. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s Secretary of State Michael Watson made his way around the Golden Triangle to check out the polls.

Watson tells WCBI that he has not witnessed any major red flags at voting locations so far.

Last week, a Ward 1 absentee box out of Columbus was discovered unsealed by a poll watcher.

The miscue raised concerns of potential voter fraud within the city.

We asked Watson if foul play at the polls can impact who takes office in Ward 1.

“The key is the statute says any person can lodge a challenge” said Watson. “So if anyone has a challenge that they think they have some something that could maybe change the election, that is up to them to pursue that avenue. At the end of the day I think the court would look at the totality of the circumstance to see what did happen. Let’s see the results and make a judgement on that.”

The municipal election commission would need to present findings of an investigation before his office could determine whether a criminal act was possibly committed, according to District Attorney Scott Colom.