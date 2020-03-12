SOSD to require students and employees to quarantine if they have gone out of country or on cruise

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced plans to protect students, staff, and family amid coronavirus concerns.

The school district has announced the following plans:

Requiring students and employees who have traveled on a cruise ship or out of country quarantine themselves for 14 days before returning to school; Students or employees who will not be returning to school for at least 14 days because they have recently traveled on a cruise ship or out of the country should notify their school and/or supervisor immediately

Canceling all out of state travel for students and employees until further notice

Limiting assemblies and large group gatherings, including field trips which will be evaluated on a case by case basis

Evaluating whether to cancel or postpone SHS prom

Limiting visitors to school campuses until further notice

Adding hand sanitizer in hallways

Emphasizing importance of hand-washing with students and staff, increasing number scheduled times during school day for students to wash hands

Cleaning high-touch surfaces routinely, including desks, doorknobs, light switches, and other classroom surfaces

Disinfecting deep-cleaning schools and offices weekly

Offering grab & go meal services during breakfast and lunch

Following guidance from MHSAA about athletic programs

Collaborating with Oktibbeha County Regional Medical Center

Following guidance from Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Department of Education

SOSD encouraged our students, staff and families to be mindful of key preventive measures that are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.

Stay home if you are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.

As a school district, we will continue to monitor the situation and take guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).