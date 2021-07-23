Source: Giants agree to terms with first-round pick Will Bednar

Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on a contract that includes a signing bonus of $3.65 million for the 14th overall pick. The slot value is $4,036,800. He arrived in San Francisco on Friday to sign his deal.

Bednar said Mississippi State baseball’s national title has finally sunk in. “It’s still crazy to think about that we won the National Championship,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am right now if I didn’t go to Mississippi State. Being able to pitch as much as I did was amazing.”

Bednar was named Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series. His ERA was 3.12 for the Bulldogs this season and he’s tied for fifth-highest drafted MSU player ever (Justin Foscue was taken 14th overall in 2020).

“Right before the pick my agent called to tell me I was going to be a Giant. I just punched the air, all pumped up on the front porch,” Bednar said.

San Francisco hasn’t given him a definitive plan as to what the next couple of weeks will look like as of right now. He’s hoping to get into the swing of baseball activities and workouts next week. He just wrapped up his physical in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The timing is perfect for Will, the Giants are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates and his brother David is a reliever for them. After inking a deal that will net him millions, he gets to watch his brother’s team square off against his organization.

Not a bad weekend.