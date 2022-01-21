Source: Lane Kiffin met with Georgia QB JT Daniels, WR Jermaine Burton

Sources have told WCBI that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with Georgia QB JT Daniels and WR Jermaine Burton today in Athens.

Kiffin posted this on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, letting people know he was in Athens, Georgia.

JT Daniels came into the 2021 season as Georgia’s starter but after suffering injuries, QB Stetson Bennett stepped in and held onto the starting job (and led the Bulldogs to a national championship victory over Alabama). Daniels entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, the same day wide receiver Jermaine Burton made the decision to enter the portal. Burton finished the 2021 season with 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns (including a 57-yard score against Michigan in the Bulldogs’ 34-11 victory over the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinals).

Sources tell WCBI Daniels and Burton see themselves as a package deal. Lane Kiffin has been on the search for a 2022 starting QB to replace Matt Corral who will likely hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ll keep you updated as the situation develops.

Buckle up.