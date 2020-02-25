South Carolina Democratic debate live updates

Seven Democratic candidates for president will meet on the debate stage in Charleston, South Carolina, in a debate hosted by CBS News. It’s the last time the candidates will face off before Saturday’s critical South Carolina primary — and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner after his resounding victory in Nevada, which came after a win in New Hampshire and a popular vote lead in Iowa.

It’s a must-win state for Joe Biden, who came in fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire before coming in second in Nevada. Biden had a 28-point lead in South Carolina the fall, but has narrowed down to a slim single-digit lead.

According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker on February 23, Tom Steyer rocketed to third place in the state with 18%, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 12%.

Pete Buttigieg, who finished with the most delegates in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, also needs a win after finishing third in Nevada. But he was polling fifth in the state with just 10% of the vote.