South Carolina lawmaker who defeated Rep. Mark Sanford seriously injured in crash

South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington, the candidate who defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the South Carolina GOP primary earlier this month, has been seriously injured in a vehicle crash, her spokesperson says.

Spokesman Michael Mule told news outlets that Arrington has undergone surgery for her injuries and was recovering Saturday in a Charleston-area hospital.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 around 9 p.m. Friday when another driver traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio says the other driver died at the scene. Details of Arrington’s injuries haven’t been released.

Arrington defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month. Democratic nominee Joe Cunningham said he was suspending his campaign until further notice.

According to her Twitter account, Arrington’s injuries apparently include a sustained fracture in her back, broken ribs, and other internal injuries that required major surgery. The main artery in her legs, according to her Twitter account, has a partial collapse that will require a stent. She will need more surgeries, and likely be hospitalized for two weeks.

“As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family,” her Twitter account said.

Sanford responded to the news on Twitter, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident.”

Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident. https://t.co/sV4E90CIj8 — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 23, 2018

