South Lamar Rescue Catfish Plate Fundraiser

SOUTH LAMAR, Ala.(WCBI) – Four hundred pounds of catfish and all the fixings were prepared today and all in the name of a good cause.

The South Lamar Rescue Squad held a catfish plate fundraiser at their headquarters.

The 23 member volunteer rescue squad provides emergency transport and rescue services to South Lamar County.

The non-profit operates on public grants and donations. Organizer Bruce Patrick says the money raised today is important.

“People will ride in the ambulance and not pay anything and gas is high supplies is high and every..the squad is a volunteer squad and every dime we get goes toward squad operation,”said Patrick.

The South Lamar Rescue Squad has been in operation since 1974.