South Lowndes Water Association issues boil water notice

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people in Lowndes County need to boil their water.

People living east of 45 Penn Station Road, north and south of Penn Station Road, and those on the east side of Highway 45 alternate need to boil their water.

This is for people who are on the South Lowndes Water Association.

Boil your water for at least three minutes before consuming it.

