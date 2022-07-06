South Mississippi woman accused of hitting someone with her car

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A south Mississippi woman is accused of trying to hurt someone with her car in Noxubee County.

Now, 25-year-old Tanyra Brown is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of malicious mischief.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby tells WCBI the incident that happened this past Sunday morning on Cedar Creek Road.

Roby, he says Brown used her car as a weapon. He believes this all started with a domestic incident.

Brown’s bond is set at $30,000.