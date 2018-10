WATCH: South Pontotoc and East Union are heading to Ridgeland for the slow-pitch softball state championship games after winning North Half Finals

CLASS II: South Pontotoc defeats Amory, 2-0.

Game one: 17-7, Game two: 23-13

CLASS I: East Union defeats Smithville, 2-1.

Game one: (Smithville wins 34-33), Game two: (East Union wins 29-25), Game three: (East Union wins 20-5)