Southern Miss football player shot, killed in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI/WDAM) – A Southern Miss football player was shot and killed at a Hattiesburg apartment complex.

21-year-old Marcus Daniels Jr. died at the scene of the Ivy Row complex on Tuesday night.

Our state-wide news partner, WDAM, reports Hattiesburg police have not released any information about the incident.

Daniels was originally from George County and transferred to USM from Ole Miss.

Southern Miss issued a statement today giving its condolences to the friends, family, and teammates of Daniels.

In his lone season with the Golden Eagles, he registered 29 tackles in 12 games played and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X