Southwest Mississippi murder trial moved to Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A southwest Mississippi murder trial is moved to Monroe County.

T’Kia Bevily is charged with capital murder in the death of her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith.

Jury selection started yesterday in Aberdeen.

The child died in October 2017 in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports Bevily was convicted in January 2021 but the conviction was overturned.

That’s because a juror was the victim’s great-uncle but that was not revealed during jury questioning.

Morris Bevily, the victim’s father, is also charged with capital murder but has not gone to trial.