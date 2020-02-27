Southwire employees continuing to help Jackson flooding victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The people who work at Starkville’s Southwire want to help flood victims.

That’s why they are collecting items to send to residents in Jackson.

The truck is located in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, just off of Highway 12 in Starkville.

Southwire employees are there to help load supplies on the truck.

In order to be a leader in business, you need to be a leader in the community. We are looking for cleaning supplies, brooms, mops, buckers or anything to help with the cleanup,” said Southwire employee Larry Moore.

Southwire employees will be on-site, collecting these supplies through 6:00 p.m. on Friday.