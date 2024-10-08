Southwire in Starkville gathers supplies for hurricane victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The people who work at Southwire in Starkville are gathering supplies to take to those areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

Here’s what they need.

They are taking cleaning supplies, blankets, all kinds of paper goods from toilet paper to paper towel.

You may want to donate snack foods or ready made food. Items that don’t need to be cooked, along with bottled water and sports drinks.

They are asking for baby items like diapers, formula and baby food.

This Disaster Relief Effort is scheduled for the Starkville Walmart from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 11.

