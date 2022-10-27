SPD dedicates space in memory of young boy who battled rare disorder

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is honoring the life of a little boy with a lasting tribute.

SPD designated its Community Room as the “Super Gabe Community Room” during a special ceremony Thursday morning.

The room is named after Gabe Valentine who died in 2017 while battling Epidermolysis Bullosa, commonly called EB.

In 2015, Super Gabe was sworn in as an honorary member of the police department, an achievement his parents say was one of his proudest moments.

They also say the continued support from the community has brought them comfort over the years.

“I’m incredibly proud, honored, and pleased with the community. I’m very thankful that the community has come together again for my son,” said Michael Valentine, Gabe’s father.

Police chief Mark Ballard says Gabe was a true representation of one of his department’s core values.

“Super Gabe demonstrated courage every day of his life and we really wanted to be able to put a symbol – a relationship that courage comes in all shapes, sizes, and ages,” he said.

The community room in the Starkville Police Department is a free meeting space for members of the public.

