SPD hosted an Angel Tree at department headquarters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Protect and Serve”, it’s a common motto among Police Departments. Today, Starkville Police were emphasizing the “serve”.

This Christmas season, the department has been helping Child Protection Services play Santa to some children in need.

Residents were able to adopt “angels” from the tree, and buy gifts for them.

Today, CPS picked up the gifts to make their deliveries.

“And we were blessed to do it. On behalf of the Starkville Police Department, we want to thank everybody that came out and chose an angel and gave back: all the judges, the attorneys, the churches, the local businesses, I appreciate them for doing everything they did to help the lovely children this year for Christmas,” said Corporal Kenya Gibbs, Starkville Police Department.

In all, 47 families were served through the Angel Tree.