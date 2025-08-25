SPD is investigating a Friday night shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) On Friday, August 22nd, around 9:50 Starkville Police Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of The Social Block apartments.

Initial information suggested that the shooting was connected to a fight earlier in the evening where a weapon was reportedly involved.

Those claims led to interviews, but they were later determined to be false.

During the incident, a round traveled through a fence from The Block apartments at 625 South Montgomery Street and struck a person in a parking lot on the other side of the fence at an apartment complex.

The victim is receiving medical treatment.

Detectives will continue to work to find leads.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Starkville Police Department, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 tips app, and remember you can report anonymously.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could qualify for a cash reward.

