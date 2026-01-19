SPD is investigating a report of shots fired at Sonic Drive in

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Sunday morning around 11:00, Starkville Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Sonic Drive in.

The investigation determined that a firearm was discharged during an altercation between people who know each other.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Jakobe George of Sturgis.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Starkville Police Department SWAT team has executed multiple search warrants at multiple locations

Several people of interest, ranging in age from 16 to 19, are currently in custody.

Additional charges are possible.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or where Jakobe George is, you are asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 tips app.

