Starkville Police Department releases details surrounding incident involving officer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department releases details surrounding an incident involving an officer that was recorded and widely shared on social media.

According to a press release from SPD, the officer got out of his car just before 2 AM Sunday to clear a crowd gathered near a food truck on Highway 12.

Police say as the officer was arresting a man for public drunk, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply – the man resisted.

The video circulating on Facebook shows the officer with the man on the ground at one point. He eventually handcuffs him.

The video also shows other SPD officers at the scene. Police say those officers were there to assist with handcuffing and placing the suspect in a vehicle.

An SPD spokesman says the department is reviewing the incident.

Many are calling for an investigation, saying the officer’s actions were too forceful.