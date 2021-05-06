ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – People across Northeast Mississippi gathered at Courthouses, City Halls, and other public places to pray.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook is also a pastor and he stepped into that role during the National Day of Prayer Service.

- Advertisement -

“It doesn’t matter if it looks like our freedoms are eroding, God is with us, you look through the New Testament, and I don’t see Paul praying for political freedom,” Sheriff Crook said.

The sheriff was joined by other pastors, on the steps of Aberdeen City Hall for the service. Each pastor led the crowd in prayer.

“We thank You we are able to call on Heaven and recognize in anything we need, any concern we call on our lives, we can look to the hills from which cometh our help and our help comes from the Lord,” said Rev. Richard Boone.

“Lord I pray that in the days to come we will see more love, more unity in Aberdeen, than ever before,” said Pastor Rick Burton.

There was also a time of praise.

Aberdeen resident James Ivory says the prayer service was a big encouragement.

“Prayer can bring love, healing, there’s not anything that prayer cannot do,” Ivory said.

Jonathan Hagar is the minister at the Aberdeen Church of Christ. He offered a prayer for police and first responders.

“We enjoy peace and prosperity in this community that we need to appreciate and we need to thank those, every chance we get who make it part of their job and their sacrifice to help keep us safe in our homes,” Minister Hagar said.

Newly elected Mayor Charles Scott, who is also an Army Veteran, says the National Day of Prayer is an example of the unique freedoms in America.

“In our country, we can gather anywhere, and pray without someone coming in and stopping us, that is the most significant thing we can do as a country, is maintain that freedom,” Mayor Scott said.

As the prayer service wrapped up, each person was encouraged to make prayer a daily practice, and also, with the Lord’s help, to work hard to make a better city, state, and nation.

In 1952, Congress passed a law designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer.