SPECIAL AWARD: Main Street Hero

WEST POINT, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Jan Miller doesn’t just love Main Street; it has been her whole heart for more than 20 years! She started as Main Street Director in Columbus from 2000 to 2007 before going to work for Mississippi Main Street and taking her knowledge and experience to help directors all over the state as Director of Field Services.

She officially retired in 2019, but she came out of retirement in 2021 to work part-time for West Point Main Street.

Jan’s words of wisdom are still shared by directors at meetings today, like “Downtown isn’t a destination, it’s a frame of mind.” Her knowledge of retail development and events is invaluable, and her resources are far-reaching. By just showing up to help, she has touched all our lives in so many ways. And she loves to talk! MMSA Executive Director Thomas Gregory said it best on her retirement, “Jan has an infectious personality, fun-loving spirit, and true passion for Mississippi Main Street.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter