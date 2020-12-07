Special election allows Amory voters to add a tourism tax

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – A two percent tax is on the ballot in Amory tomorrow.

The special election allows voters to decide if they want the additional tax on restaurant purchases and hotel stays.

The tourism tax proceeds are earmarked for the Amory Parks and Recreation Department needs, primarily field improvements.

The special election was planned for May 12 but postponed due to the pandemic.

Senate Bill 3086 authorizes the City of Amory to levy a tax upon the gross sales of hotel and motel room rentals along with restaurant sales.

If passed, proceeds of the tax will be dedicated solely for park and recreation.

A 60 percent majority is required to pass the tourism tax.