Special election date set to fill former State Representative position

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A special election date is set to fill former State Representative Lynn Wright’s position.

The special election will be on November 8th during the general election.

Qualifying has started and will continue until September 19th.

The person elected to the District 37 seat will fill Wright’s unexpired term.

Qualifying for a full term will begin in January.

The district covers portions of Lowndes, Clay, and Oktibbeha Counties.

Wright passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS.