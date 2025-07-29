Special election to take place in District 41 next week

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voting season isn’t quite over just yet, at least in Lowndes County.

A special election will take place next Tuesday for District 41.

Redistricting caused a special election to happen for the district in Columbus and Lowndes County.

“It’s always very important to exercise your right to vote because many people fought hard for that many, many years ago. And that’s why I’m a big proponent of voting,” said Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale.

The race is for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Incumbent Kabir Karriem and former city council member Pierre Beard are the contestants.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk, Teresa Barksdale, encourages people to show up next Tuesday.

“It’s always a very low turnout because people don’t think it’s important enough to cast their vote, which all elections, I’m a firm believer, are very important because every vote counts,” said Barksdale.

Make sure you check your mail.

New voter registration cards were mailed out because of the redistricting.

“If you are unsure of where you vote next Tuesday, please call our office before next Tuesday. That way you’ll be ensured to go to the correct precinct to vote and make sure you are able to vote on this special election,” said Barksdale.

Absentee Ballots are also available.

The Circuit Clerk office will be open this Saturday for Absentee Voting and is open 8 am to 5 pm during the week.

You can contact the office at (662) 329-5900.

Polls open at 7 a.m. next Tuesday, August 5.

The general election is November 4.

