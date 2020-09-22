Special Elections held throughout Northeast Mississippi

NORTHEAST, Miss. (WCBI) – There are two special elections in our area Tuesday.

There are no party affiliations for special elections.

One race is to fill the seat of former District 15 state Senator Gary Jackson of French Camp.

There are four people in this race.

That district covers portions of Montgomery, Webster, Choctaw, Oktibbeha Counties.

The other special election is to fill the seat of District 37 Representative Gary Chism in the state House of Representatives.

There are three people on the ballot in this contest.

District 37 covers portions of Oktibbeha, Clay, and Lowndes Counties.

The Senate and House districts cover only portions of the counties we mentioned. Not everyone in the counties will vote in these special elections.