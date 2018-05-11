Area special needs children soak up sun and fun at fishing rodeo

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was the perfect afternoon for fishing, for a “school” of Lowndes County Kids.

Special needs children from around the area went over to Old Keith Barksdale Wholesale Farm and Store for a fishing rodeo.

The lines hit the water around 9:30 Friday morning for the eager fishermen, soaking up the sun and fun, and hopefully a lot of fish.

Volunteers say events like these are all about treating them to the things many take for granted.

“To give them an opportunity to be included in activities that everybody else takes for granted. We try to remove all the barriers for them to they can enjoy a day outside,” said Volunteer Debbie Taylor.

Other activities besides fishing were also available.