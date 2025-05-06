Special Olympics Torch Run held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police and city officials took to the streets on May 6 for a good cause.

The annual Special Olympics Torch Run made its way through North Mississippi this morning.

In Columbus, it was escorted by Chief Joseph Daughtry and officers from the Columbus Police Department, along with some city officials and employees who joined in.

The Torch Run serves as a grassroots fundraiser for Mississippi’s Special Olympics, which kicks off this Friday at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

“We give a shout-out to the Biloxi Police Department. They drove up here. They spread out throughout the state, because it’s all heading towards Biloxi. So, they brought the torch. Sergeant Radix of the Biloxi Police Department was here to assist us in bringing the torch. Director John Miller, their chief, is a big supporter in this, and the Chiefs’ Association, we’re a big supporter as well,” said Daughtry.

If you can’t make it down to Biloxi, but still want to cheer on area special athletes, you can take in the Challenger League baseball games on Friday, 6:30 pm, at Propst Park.

