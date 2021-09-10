Spectacular September weather continues

SUMMARY: Near perfection weather will continue through most of the upcoming weekend with tons o’ sun! However, rain chances will return next week as the tropics remain active.

FRIDAY: Expect nearly full sun today with highs in the middle 80s and low humidity. North to northeast winds will keep a fresh supply of dry air into the region, keeping things feeling fantastic!

FRIDAY NIGHT: A wonderful evening of high school football is in store with temperatures in the 70s or even some upper 60s in a few spots! A clear sky and calm wind overnight will once again yield temperatures in the upper 50s Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: As high pressure slides off to the east, temperatures will begin to tick up a few degrees Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs returning to the upper 80s most likely. Expect a good supply of sunshine to continue as moisture will be slow to return to the region.

NEXT WEEK: By Monday, a tropical depression or storm could be in the western Gulf and/or near the lower TX coast. From there, it’s unclear as to the path the system will take. However, there has been some decent (though not great) consistency among the available computer models, and moisture from this system is likely to spread north/northeast into the Gulf Coast region by the middle of next week. This will likely translate to at least scattered showers or storms in north MS/west AL by Tuesday. Generally unsettled weather could continue through at least Thursday, so rain will stay possible at least until then.