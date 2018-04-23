In Spite of Rocky Start, CVB Hopeful About New Proposal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –A Monday afternoon meeting of the board of the Columbus – Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau turned out to be less than hospitable.

Tempers flared as the CVB met with state lawmakers to iron out details for a proposal that might revive the 2 % restaurant tax.

The CVB agreed to propose to the Columbus City Council and Lowndes County Board of Supervisors a $100.000.00 sales threshold for collecting the tax, in the hopes of getting those boards to sign on to a joint resolution.

Senator Chuck Younger, Representatives Jeff Smith and Gary Chism, and Mayor Robert Smith all voiced their support for the threshold.

In spite of the fireworks, CVB leaders are hopeful.

“Our meeting today was to celebrate our coming together. And making a good decision on what is best for the city and the county. Our Mayor also agreed that he had no problem with the threshold of $100,000 so we’re very hopeful that the rest of the representatives, our city council and all of our board of supervisors can agree and move everything forward.”

Representative Kabir Karriem is the only member of the local delegation not fully on board.

He said he is going to further discuss with the mayor and council before voicing his support.