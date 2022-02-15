Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

WCBI has an immediate opening for a Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist.

We are in the heart of the Southeastern Conference, along with national-championship community college teams, and where high sports still reign high. Mississippi State University (20 minutes), Ole Miss (1 hr. 30 min), and Alabama (1 hour) are in close proximity to the station. WCBI follows the teams to bowl games, NCAA tournament competitions, and the College World Series. We create special shows and content for our SEC schools, community colleges, and high school teams.

Our ideal candidate will be creative, have high energy on and off camera, will know how to tell student-athletes’ stories and have a competitive edge. We want a person that writes conversationally for our viewers. There will also be opportunities for our next Sports Anchor/MMJ to do live shots at sporting events across the country. They must have good sports judgement, especially in tight deadline situations. We want a leader and a communicator that can work independently.

Education:

Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field.

Ideal Qualifications:

We want someone who knows how to be a professional in a competitive sports environment while on social media and be engaged with our viewers.

The candidate must be well-versed in general sports knowledge.

Must possess strong leadership skills while promoting teamwork.

Project conversational/smooth delivery during anchoring.

Work cooperatively with others on assignment.

Display exemplary communication skills.

Requirements:

Previous experience at a commercial television station is preferred.

Experience in linear editing and shooting is a MUST.

Experience in production and editing using Adobe Premiere Pro.

Experience with ENPS news production system.

Must be available to work nights, weekends and holidays.

The candidate must be able to carry up to 50 lbs. of equipment.

Responsibilities:

Will work in unison with the Sports Directors and fellow Sports Anchors to deliver sports packages to our broadcast and online audiences.

Anchor sportscasts (once more experience is gained).

———————————————————-

If you feel you’re a fit for this position, please apply!

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send links to joeybarnes@wcbi.com

Send cover letter and resume to:

Joey Barnes

WCBI TV

PO Box 271

Columbus, MS 39701

We look forward to hearing from you.

Joey Barnes

News Director, WCBI-TV

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)