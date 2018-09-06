Sports betting gaining attention in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A week ago, sports betting began in the state of Mississippi.

So far casinos have seen a good response.

- Advertisement -

Neal Atkinson runs the Sportsbook Operations at Pear River Resort and Casino in Philadelphia, MS.

He says he knew the first weekend for sports betting would be successful; however, the public’s interest blew his mind.

Atkinson hopes this new option will bring in people who may have never been to the resort before.

“Ever since casinos came to Mississippi in 1992 people have always asked, ‘Do you have sports gambling’ and now that it’s finally here people are super excited about it,” said Neal.

The new sportsbook is located in the Timeout Lounge in the Golden Moon Hotel and Casino and is equipped to give betters an entertaining experience.