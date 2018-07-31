Sports betting just hours from kickoff across the state

BILOXI, Miss. (WXXV) – Wednesday will be an exciting day for some in the Magnolia State.

Sports betting is set to officially begin August 1. Beau Rivage and Gold Strike Casino Resort will accept their first legal sports wagers. It’ll mark 26 years from when the first casino bet was made at the Isle of Capri in Biloxi in 1992.

Brandon Dardeau, Vice President of Marketing and Entertainment at Beau Rivage, says the MGM Resorts are celebrating the occasion with invited celebrity guests to place the first bets at noon.

“We have a little bit of a mixture of celebrities and then other people that have played a kind of significant role in getting this law kind of passed in the state of Mississippi. So, we have a lot of dignitaries and kind of a mix of both celebrities and dignitaries. We’ll have seven first betters,” said Dardeau.

Dardeau says after the first bests are taken by their guests, sports betting will officially be open to the public.

This post contains contributions from Morris Multimedia sister station WXXV.