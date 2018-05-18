Mississippi hopes to play its cards right after sports betting legalization

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is meeting for the first time since the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that lets states legalize sports betting.

Mississippi is one of just five states that have the edge on getting started.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission hopes they’ll play their cards right on right sports betting.

“We were proactive in trying to get out there ahead of the game.”

The 21 pages of proposed regulations are now out for public comment. But let’s go ahead and break them down.

First and foremost, you’ll have to go to one of the state’s casinos to place your bets. Electronic wagering via a kiosk, for example, will be allowed. But again, only if it’s inside a casino.

When will it be a go? The public has 25 days to make comment. Then it would be 30 days after that.

So, they’re hoping it will have the green light by the start of football season at the latest.

The NCAA has said it’s against the move. But the Mississippi’s Gaming Commission’s Executive Director, Allen Godfrey says…

“Every game that is being played and bet on right now, they’re being bet on in Las Vegas, they’re being bet on illegally. So what’s the difference?”

Even before this formal public comment period, folks have been sounding off.

Doug Colson is host of Mississippi Sports This Morning. They’ve already started getting “public comment” of their own.

“The feedback’s been overall positive. There are some people skeptical whether much is going to change or they’re skeptical it could bring in more of a crime element or think it could bring in more of a problem for sports,” said Colson.

But it’s not an entirely new topic for Colson.

“I broached this topic like 15 years ago on the radio show and they almost ran me off the radio show,” Colson continued. “So, attitudes have changed toward this. There’s no question.”

Still, talk of sports betting seems to open up another can of worms.

“A lot of our calls and texts seem to be about, well this is great but why can’t we have a lottery.”

The legislature still hasn’t made any progress in legalizing a lottery.