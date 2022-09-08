Spotting stroke symptoms FAST

Recently, a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma experienced a medical emergency live on the air.

The incident is prompting conversations across the country about how to recognize the signs of a stroke.

Social media is buzzing about the scary moments leading up to that anchor’s stroke,

Dr. Emily Landrum from Family Medical Starkville shares how people can learn to spot stroke symptoms -FAST.

Julie Chin, a news anchor at the NBC affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma said she knew something was wrong. She just didn’t know what that something was. It turned out to be a stroke.

“There are a few different types of strokes, but they ultimately all cause a lack of blood flow to the brain. So when that brain tissue is not getting blood flow to it, you lose the proper function of whatever area of the brain is being affected. So if it happens in the area that helps you speak, that is when you will get the speech problems,” Landrum said.

But how do you know if you or someone around you may be having a stroke. There is technology that can help communicate what’s happening in the body.

“The apple watch can detect atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat, and if that goes untreated, it is a high-risk factor for having a stroke so that it can detect abnormal heart rhythm, which can be a cause for stroke,” Landrum said.

Dr. Landrum offers a piece of advice for people to seek medical attention Fast.

“If you really suspect a stroke, you want to call 911 so that they can get help to you as soon as possible. The most important thing in recognizing a stroke symptom is that we get you treatment as quickly as possible,” Landrum said.

Landrum says if you need help remembering the symptoms, use this simple acronym – FAST.

F – stands for Facial Drooping

A- for Arm weakness

S – Speech Difficulty or Slurring

and

T – Time to call for help.

Learning to think FAST could save a life.

Another thing to remember, if you think you may be having a stroke, call an ambulance – don’t try to drive yourself to the hospital.

Some types of stroke can be treated effectively, but the first hour is crucial.

Ever in doubt about possible symptoms think F.A.S.T.