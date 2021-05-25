Spotty storms are back

SUMMARY: Warm and humid conditions have returned and that spells a better chance of scattered showers and storms over the next few days. Some folks may get some good downpours, some may miss out. Wednesday and Friday offer the best chance of rain in the near term. No widespread strong or severe weather is expected.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SSW 2-6 mph. Very late tonight a lunar eclipse may be visible in the hour preceding the moon set.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms during the heating of the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds SSW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. A few spotty storms can’t be ruled out but we’re dropping the rain chance to 20%. Lows near 70° Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and storms during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s Friday night.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty good overall but a few spotty storms could linger on Saturday and possibly return on Monday. We’ll just have to wait and see. Highs should be in the 80s with lows ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

