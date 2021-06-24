Spotty storms, heat, & humidity

SUMMARY: The long awaited summer weather pattern is here and it’s not going anywhere. Spotty to scattered storms will be possible each day over the next week. Plan on seasonably warm temperatures and humidity.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few isolated early evening showers and storms are possible but they will be few and far between. Look for the bright full Strawberry moon to rise about 8:30 p.m. and it’ll be shining all night long. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY – SATURDAY: Pop-up showers and storms are expected but it’s hard to determine where they will develop each day. Highs should be around 90° with overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Spotty storms may become more scattered in nature each day with the chance of rain going into the 40-50% range. Highs will remain around 90° with lows in the low 70s.

