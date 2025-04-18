Spreading the Good News one piece of concrete décor at a time

Bowls 4 Souls uses profits from bowls, planters, and other items to help fund mission work across the nation and the world

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Megan Frembgen has always had an interest in arts and crafts, but it wasn’t until she had a dramatic change in her life that she realized how to put her skills to the best use.

“I had started my walk with Jesus, turning my life around. I didn’t know what it was I should be doing. My mom sent me a message asking me if I could make her some decorative bowls,” Frembgen said.

Megan got to work, and through trial and error, she started making decorative bowls out of concrete. Megan wanted to use profits from “Bowls 4 Souls” to support mission work.

She credits her husband, Adam, with helping get everything off the ground, although he was skeptical in the beginning.

“It took me a minute, especially when she wanted to use profits to support mission work, but I got on board and since then, we prayed a lot, since then the Lord has blessed us in ways we couldn’t comprehend,” Adam said.

Right now, Bowls 4 Souls has products in 13 stores.

For now, Megan makes each piece by hand, but she will eventually need some help.

“I don’t pay myself to do this, and so I have prayed about it. I would encourage people who want to donate their time to come learn how to do this, and make this product and get it out there,” Frembgen said.

Through it all, the couple said they have learned a lot about trust, faith, and hard work.

“From day to day, I can’t tell you how this business stays afloat, I just pray about it, I make sure all funds are held accountable, and all of it is spent, to further God’s Kingdom and help spread the gospel, God takes it from there,” Frembgen said.

Bowls 4 Souls has supported missionaries in countries such as India, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Africa, and across the United States.

The couple’s church, Word of Life, in Tupelo, has helped get resources from Bowls 4 Souls to missionaries.

For more information, go to facebook.com/bowls.4.souls.

