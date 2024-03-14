Spring Breakthrough Revival: Macon community inspiring peace

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- The shooting at the Oasis Lounge in Clay County created a ripple effect throughout the greater Golden Triangle Region. Some of those ripples are positive.

In Noxubee County, it inspired Destinee Richardson to take action along with other young people to stop the violence and advocate for area youth.

The result of that inspiration could be seen Wednesday evening on the lawn of the Noxubee County Courthouse.

With the help of her friends, her mother, people in her church, and the community, she organized the Spring Breakthrough Revival.

There was prayer and music, and area ministers, along with others brought words of encouragement for the young people and their families.

Richardson and her friends plan to host another event this Summer.

