Spring has arrived

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today is the first full day of spring and temperatures are beginning to warm back up! By the end of the week, temperatures should be back in the 80s with a storm chance on Friday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are finally staying above freezing, though it will still be chilly. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s. The sky will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds will build in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Along with the clouds, there is a light chance of seeing a few scattered showers Wednesday morning. The light rain chance should clear out by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the middle 70s Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures overnight will be mild, in the middle 50s, with some of the cloud coverage clearing out.

END OF THE WEEK: The sky will be mostly clear for Thursday, allowing temperatures to reach into the 80s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions will return on Friday, once again letting temperatures reach into the low to middle 80s. A strong front will move in Friday afternoon, bringing showers and possibly some severe storms. All of the necessary ingredients indicate a severe weather event of all modes, including the chance of tornadoes. 3 PM to midnight is the time frame we are keeping our eye on, but stay tuned for further updates from the WCBI Weather Team!