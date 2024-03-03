Spring has sprung in Columbus with Downtown Spring Open House

COLUMBUS, MS. (WCBI) – This Saturday was Columbus’s annual Downtown Spring Open House. This is one of many events Main Street Columbus hosts to bring people out and about.

Barbara Bigelow of Main Street Columbus said these events help bring foot traffic to local shops.

“The more opportunities we can make people come downtown the better it is for our small businesses, so we choose throughout the year, to hold different events to draw people to our downtown. The more people you have downtown of course the better it is for your downtown economy. We feed our economy through our businesses,” Bigelow said.

Owner of Hollyhocks Gloria Herriott said her store always sees an increase in business during these events.

“We’ve noticed that whenever there is an event downtown, that people really do come out and support it and it is a lot of fun,” Herriott said.

And this year, downtown has some new storefronts. Southern Lux owner Dana Eaton said she has seen how downtown events can bring new faces.

“This is my first spring open house. I didn’t open until May last year so I’ve only been here 10 months. All the previous things we have had downtown really brought people in. I feel like it brings people in and does give exposure to new businesses. And I have had people come in and be like we didn’t even know you were here until we came to this event downtown,” Eaton said.

But Spring Open House isn’t just great for businesses but for the community as well.

“I always look forward to them. I always watch their Facebook page and find events because we had a business downtown for several years so I enjoy the community of it. We like to come back and now I get to come back with him and just do the fun things,” Shilo Goodman said.

“I think it is awesome they try to get people involved and get more people to come to the downtown events and they do all these events I think it is awesome,” Kelsie Goodman said.

Look out for more Main Street Columbus events on their Facebook page.

