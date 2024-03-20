Spring-like afternoons return ahead of late week rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoons look to trend much warmer, though higher rain chances move in by Friday.

WEDNESDAY: With a mostly sunny sky and high clouds, temperatures should reach into the 70s by afternoon – finally feeling like spring!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds and pleasant with lows dropping into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Ahead of increasing clouds, temperatures should still sneak into the 70s by afternoon. A few showers are possible in the evening hours, but higher rain chances will hold off until Friday.

FRIDAY: In response to a strengthening area of low pressure near the coast, rain (occasionally heavy) is likely across the area…starting in the morning hours. Expect rain to continue into the afternoon, with amounts ranging from one half to one inch for most spots. Temperatures will be knocked down into the 60s.

WEEKEND: Slow clearing occurs Saturday, and Sunday looks bright and sunny with highs bouncing back to near 70 degrees. Sunday morning does bring the chill though, as morning temperatures are likely to yet again dip into the upper 30s.