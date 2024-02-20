Spring-like conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer than average temperatures, with a quick round of rain on the way! Feeling like spring to us.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying clear tonight, but temperatures are not going to drop as much! A little bit warmer for our overnight low temps tonight. Expecting a range of 35- 40 across the corner.

WEDNESDAY: Another really great and beautiful day for NE MS. Temperatures are increasing, reaching into the low to middle 70s! There may be a few light and passing clouds, but nothing too heavy to block that big, bright sun. Low temperatures will be more mild, only dropping into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: A cold front will be approaching from the North and NW. Cloud coverage will have increased to mostly cloudy/overcast by the afternoon, as high temperatures maintain in the lower 70s. There is a light chance for a few sprinkles throughout the late morning and afternoon. Scattered showers and some thunder could be possible during the evening hours. Rain amounts should be generally less than a quarter inch. Low temps overnight will be in the upper 40s.

GOING INTO THE WEEKEND: A quick drop in temperatures on Friday, though only by a few degrees. The clouds will clear and temperatures will be on their rise back into the lower 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Cool overnight lows, in the upper 30s.